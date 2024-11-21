CJ McCollum Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

McCollum (adductor) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Warriors.

McCollum has been sidelined since Oct. 29 due to a right adductor strain, though he has been cleared for practice and five-on-five action. The veteran's tag being upgraded to doubtful suggests a return in the near future. However, in the likely event that he's unable to play in Friday's NBA Cup matchup, Brandon Boston and Elfrid Payton will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time with Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Jordan Hawkins (back) both questionable.