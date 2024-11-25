CJ McCollum Injury: Upgraded to probable

McCollum (adductor) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

McCollum, who hasn't played since Oct. 29, appears on track to return to the floor Monday. The Pelicans have been battered by injuries, so McCollum's expected return will provide the franchise with a big boost. Brandon Ingram (calf) is questionable Monday and the Pelicans are still very shorthanded, so McCollum could see heavy usage in his return.