Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum Injury: Upgraded to questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 1:58pm

McCollum (adductor) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers.

McCollum hasn't played since Oct. 29 due to a right adductor strain, though he went through a full-contact practice Saturday. The veteran's tag being upgraded to questionable suggests he is nearing a return to game action, but he will likely remain a game-time decision Monday.

CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now