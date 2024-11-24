CJ McCollum Injury: Upgraded to questionable for Monday
McCollum (adductor) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers.
McCollum hasn't played since Oct. 29 due to a right adductor strain, though he went through a full-contact practice Saturday. The veteran's tag being upgraded to questionable suggests he is nearing a return to game action, but he will likely remain a game-time decision Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now