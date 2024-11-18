CJ McCollum Injury: Will remain out Tuesday

McCollum (thigh) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

McCollum is nearing a return to game action, but his absence streak will extend to 11 games Tuesday. The veteran logged a full practice Monday, so it's only a matter of time before he gets the green light, though he'll presumably face heavy restrictions at first. Brandon Boston should continue to see increased playing time until McCollum is cleared to suit up again.