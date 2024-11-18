Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum Injury: Will remain out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

McCollum (thigh) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

McCollum is nearing a return to game action, but his absence streak will extend to 11 games Tuesday. The veteran logged a full practice Monday, so it's only a matter of time before he gets the green light, though he'll presumably face heavy restrictions at first. Brandon Boston should continue to see increased playing time until McCollum is cleared to suit up again.

CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now