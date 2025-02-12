Fantasy Basketball
CJ McCollum News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 10:57am

McCollum (personal) is available for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

McCollum missed his first game since Nov. 22 on Monday against the Thunder, but he'll return from a one-game absence. Karlo Matkovic drew the start in McCollum's absence Monday, but he's not a lock to move back to the bench since Zion Williamson (rest) is expected to sit out either Wednesday or Thursday against the Kings.

