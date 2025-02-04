CJ McCollum News: Drops 30 points in loss

McCollum finished with 30 points (10-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 125-113 loss to Denver.

McCollum is expected to continue to see an uptick in usage for the Pelicans with Dejounte Murray (Achilles) out for the season. He's averaging 21.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.7 steals over his last 10 games, but with the Pelicans poised to be sellers at the trade deadline, McCollum is likely to draw a lot of interest from contending teams.