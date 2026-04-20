CJ McCollum News: Drops 32 points in win

McCollum tallied 32 points (12-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 107-106 Game 2 win over the Knicks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

McCollum provided a steady scoring presence and finished as the game's leading scorer as the Hawks rallied to stun the Knicks in Game 2. The veteran has led his team in scoring in both games of the first-round series, shooting over 50 percent from the field in each. With the series tied at one apiece and shifting to Atlanta, McCollum's offensive production will need to continue for the Hawks to pull off the series upset.