CJ McCollum News: Drops 40 points in offensive outing

McCollum recorded 40 points (16-28 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 loss to Detroit.

McCollum did it all for New Orleans offensively in Sunday's contest, leading all players in scoring and shots made while ending second on the team in threes made and assists in a losing effort. McCollum tallied 40 or more points in four outings, connecting on five or more threes in all of those contests.