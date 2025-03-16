CJ McCollum News: Flirts with double-double in loss
McCollum ended Saturday's 119-115 loss to the Spurs with 26 points (10-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 33 minutes.
McCollum continues to be a prolific producer during the Pelicans' lost season. The veteran guard bounced back from a modest nine-point performance against the Magic to lead the team in scoring. The's currently averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds during the month of March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now