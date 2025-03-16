CJ McCollum News: Flirts with double-double in loss

McCollum ended Saturday's 119-115 loss to the Spurs with 26 points (10-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

McCollum continues to be a prolific producer during the Pelicans' lost season. The veteran guard bounced back from a modest nine-point performance against the Magic to lead the team in scoring. The's currently averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds during the month of March.