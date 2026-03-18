CJ McCollum News: Goes for 24 points in win

McCollum finished with 24 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 victory over Dallas.

McCollum bounced back quickly from the nine-point performance he delivered in the win over the Magic on Monday, a game in which he went 3-for-14 from the floor. The veteran guard has scored in double digits in nine of his 11 appearances since returning to the starting lineup Feb. 22, averaging 17.5 points per game over that stretch.