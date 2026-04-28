CJ McCollum News: Goes missing in Game 5 loss
McCollum had six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 126-97 loss to New York in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
McCollum simply couldn't get anything going Tuesday, delivering easily his worst game of the playoffs. After scoring at least 23 points in the opening three games, McCollum has scored a total of 23 points in his past two appearances, both of which have been losses. Now trailing 3-2, the Hawks will return to Atlanta for what is a must-win game. Look for McCollum to try to turn things around with a goal of forcing a Game 7.
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