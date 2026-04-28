CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Goes missing in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 12:04am

McCollum had six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 126-97 loss to New York in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

McCollum simply couldn't get anything going Tuesday, delivering easily his worst game of the playoffs. After scoring at least 23 points in the opening three games, McCollum has scored a total of 23 points in his past two appearances, both of which have been losses. Now trailing 3-2, the Hawks will return to Atlanta for what is a must-win game. Look for McCollum to try to turn things around with a goal of forcing a Game 7.

CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ McCollum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ McCollum See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
NBA
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Author Image
Thomas Leary
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
21 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
21 days ago