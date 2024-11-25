CJ McCollum News: Good to go Monday

McCollum (adductor) is available for Monday's game against the Pacers, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

McCollum has missed the Pelicans' last 13 games due to a right adductor strain, but he will return Monday's for his first outing since Oct. 29. He could see heavy usage on offense right off the bat due to Brandon Ingram (calf) being ruled out.