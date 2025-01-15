Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Held in check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 10:26am

McCollum ended Tuesday's 119-113 win over Chicago with eight points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

Duds like this have been few and far between this season, but two of arguably his worst games of the season have occurred in January. Despite that, McCollum is still averaging 23.0 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 3.8 three-pointers through eight January appearances.

CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now