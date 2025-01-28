CJ McCollum News: Hits for 22 in Toronto

McCollum notched 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors.

The 33-year-old guard topped 20 points for the fourth time in the last five games, while extending his streak of games with an least one three-pointer to 18. During that stretch, McCollum is averaging 23.4 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 threes and 3.5 boards while shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.