CJ McCollum News: Hits for 22 in Toronto
McCollum notched 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors.
The 33-year-old guard topped 20 points for the fourth time in the last five games, while extending his streak of games with an least one three-pointer to 18. During that stretch, McCollum is averaging 23.4 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 threes and 3.5 boards while shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now