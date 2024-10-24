CJ McCollum News: Hits for 23 against Chicago

McCollum finished Wednesday's 123-111 win over the Bulls with 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes.

The veteran guard had a strong night at the offensive end to begin the season, picking up where he left off in 2023-24 after he shot a career-high 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. McCollum has averaged at least 20.0 points and 2.3 threes a game every season since 2015-16, but he could see more usage than usual in the first month of the current campaign after Dejounte Murray suffered a fractured left hand Wednesday.