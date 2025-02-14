Fantasy Basketball
CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Lights it up from deep in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

McCollum produced 43 points (16-25 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 41 minutes during Thursday's 140-133 overtime win over the Kings.

McCollum was red-hot from three in Thursday's overtime battle, leading all players in scoring and threes made while finishing second on the team in rebounds in a balanced 40-point showcase. McCollum has connected on seven or more threes in three outings this season, surpassing the 40-point mark on three occasions. He has posted at least 40 points and seven boards in two contests this year.

