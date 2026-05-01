CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Muted effort in Game 6 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

McCollum closed with 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 24 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

McCollum wasn't able to find much success against the Knicks as Atlanta's season came to a disappointing end. Since joining the Hawks following a mid-season trade with Washington, McCollum meshed well with his new team. He made 41 regular-season appearances (25 starts) and produced averages of 18.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 28.8 minutes per contest.

CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
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