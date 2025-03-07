CJ McCollum News: Muted performance in loss

McCollum amassed 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 109-97 loss to the Rockets.

This was a rough showing for McCollum, but fantasy managers can at least be satisfied with the usage rate. McCollum has been in a bit of a slump lately, as he's been producing at an 11th-round valuation in nine-category formats over his last 10 games. During that stretch, McCollum posted averages of 19.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.0 three-pointers on 45.1 percent shooting from the field.