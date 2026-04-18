CJ McCollum News: Nets 26 points with four triples

McCollum notched 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Saturday's Game 1 loss to New York.

McCollum was responsible for nearly half of Atlanta's 12 turnovers, coughing up the rock five times in the defeat, and he also bricked both of his free throws. He'll need to do a better job of taking care of the ball in Game 2 on Monday if the Hawks hope to steal one on the road.