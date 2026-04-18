CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Nets 26 points with four triples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

McCollum notched 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Saturday's Game 1 loss to New York.

McCollum was responsible for nearly half of Atlanta's 12 turnovers, coughing up the rock five times in the defeat, and he also bricked both of his free throws. He'll need to do a better job of taking care of the ball in Game 2 on Monday if the Hawks hope to steal one on the road.

CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ McCollum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ McCollum See More
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
NBA
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Author Image
Thomas Leary
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
21 days ago