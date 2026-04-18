CJ McCollum News: Nets 26 points with four triples
McCollum notched 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Saturday's Game 1 loss to New York.
McCollum was responsible for nearly half of Atlanta's 12 turnovers, coughing up the rock five times in the defeat, and he also bricked both of his free throws. He'll need to do a better job of taking care of the ball in Game 2 on Monday if the Hawks hope to steal one on the road.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ McCollum See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 126 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 810 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 810 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2821 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ McCollum See More