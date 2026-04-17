CJ McCollum News: Not listed on injury report

McCollum (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against New York.

As expected, McCollum will be good to go for the postseason after resting during the regular-season finale. In 41 regular-season appearances with the Hawks (25 starts), McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes.