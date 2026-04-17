CJ McCollum News: Not listed on injury report
McCollum (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against New York.
As expected, McCollum will be good to go for the postseason after resting during the regular-season finale. In 41 regular-season appearances with the Hawks (25 starts), McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes.
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