CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 2:33pm

McCollum (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against New York.

As expected, McCollum will be good to go for the postseason after resting during the regular-season finale. In 41 regular-season appearances with the Hawks (25 starts), McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes.

CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
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