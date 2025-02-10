CJ McCollum News: Out Monday for personal reasons

McCollum has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder due to personal reasons.

McCollum is slated to miss his first game since Nov. 22, and his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Sacramento, the fist half of a back-to-back set for New Orleans before the All-Star break. With Brandon Boston (ankle) also sidelined, Javonte Green, Jordan Hawkins and Antonio Reeves are all candidates for increased roles.