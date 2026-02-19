CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Paces bench in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

McCollum had 23 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 30 minutes during Thursday's 117-107 win over the 76ers.

McCollum logged 30-plus minutes for a third consecutive contest and led Atlanta's bench in scoring. The veteran guard has reached the 20-point threshold in two of his last three outings, and he has dished out at least five assists in back-to-back games. The 34-year-old has scored in double figures in four straight outings, averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 30.1 minutes per contest over that stretch.

CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ McCollum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ McCollum See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
12 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago