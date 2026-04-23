CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Plays hero in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

McCollum notched 23 points (8-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 109-108 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

McCollum posted a decent scoring line, but his most important contribution of the night came in the final moments of the fourth quarter, as he drilled a 15-foot jump shot with 12.7 seconds left to put his team up by one. The veteran guard is a big reason the Hawks are up 2-1 in the series. He's averaging 27.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks through his first three appearances of the 2025-26 postseason.

CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
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