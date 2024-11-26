CJ McCollum News: Plays well in return

McCollum ended Monday's 114-110 loss to the Pacers with 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes.

McCollum returned from a 13-game absence Monday and the Pelicans didn't waste any time by throwing a full workload at him. They didn't really have a choice, as the team has been battered by injuries. Dejounte Murray (hand) is expected back Wednesday, however, and Brandon Ingram (calf) is day-to-day, but McCollum is likely to maintain a significant role for the foreseeable future.