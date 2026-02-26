CJ McCollum News: Records 25 points in victory
McCollum ended with 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 126-96 win over the Wizards.
McCollum turned in a strong offensive showing after being held to eight points in 23 minutes Tuesday night against the Wizards. He's started three straight matchups for the Hawks after a brief stint on the bench, though he's been relatively consistent in either role of late, averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last six outings.
