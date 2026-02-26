CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Records 25 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

McCollum ended with 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 126-96 win over the Wizards.

McCollum turned in a strong offensive showing after being held to eight points in 23 minutes Tuesday night against the Wizards. He's started three straight matchups for the Hawks after a brief stint on the bench, though he's been relatively consistent in either role of late, averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last six outings.

CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
