CJ McCollum News: Resting Friday
McCollum has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns due to rest purposes.
McCollum will get a breather for the second leg of a back-to-back set after he appeared in each of the Pelicans' previous six games while averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per contest. With McCollum sidelined, the Pelicans will likely lean more heavily on Jordan Hawkins and Jose Alvarado out of the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now