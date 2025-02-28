CJ McCollum News: Resting Friday

McCollum has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns due to rest purposes.

McCollum will get a breather for the second leg of a back-to-back set after he appeared in each of the Pelicans' previous six games while averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per contest. With McCollum sidelined, the Pelicans will likely lean more heavily on Jordan Hawkins and Jose Alvarado out of the backcourt.