CJ McCollum News: Scores 15 points with 15 shots

McCollum finished Friday's 134-93 loss to the Timberwolves with 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and four steals in 28 minutes.

The Pelicans looked overmatched in this contest on both ends of the court, and McCollum, who finished with the same amount of points and field goal attempts, was one of the few decent performers in this 41-point loss. McCollum has been struggling of late, reaching the 20-point mark in just two of his last six outings while shooting a subpar 36.5 percent from the floor in that span.