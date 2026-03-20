CJ McCollum News: Scores 17 points with four stocks

McCollum closed with 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 117-95 loss to the Rockets.

This marked McCollum's fifth straight game with a steal, and he tied his season high in blocks in Friday's loss. He's been on a heater over the past two games, putting up 41 points on 16-for-25 shooting from the field and 7-for-8 shooting at the line during that span. He'll look to keep it rolling Saturday against the Warriors.