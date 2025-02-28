CJ McCollum News: Scores 19 points in win

McCollum amassed 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Suns.

Zion Williamson (rest) led the way for the Pelicans with a triple-double. Still, McCollum was among several New Orleans players who delivered a solid performance in this tight win. That said, the veteran has been struggling in the efficiency department in recent days. In four games since the All-Star break, McCollum is shooting 37.3 percent from the floor and 27.6 percent from deep while averaging 15.0 points per game. Those figures are a sizable drop compared to his season-long averages of 21.9 points per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep.