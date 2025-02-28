CJ McCollum News: Scores 19 points in win
McCollum amassed 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Suns.
Zion Williamson (rest) led the way for the Pelicans with a triple-double. Still, McCollum was among several New Orleans players who delivered a solid performance in this tight win. That said, the veteran has been struggling in the efficiency department in recent days. In four games since the All-Star break, McCollum is shooting 37.3 percent from the floor and 27.6 percent from deep while averaging 15.0 points per game. Those figures are a sizable drop compared to his season-long averages of 21.9 points per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now