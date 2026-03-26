CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Scores 27 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

McCollum recorded 27 points (10-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-129 overtime victory over the Pistons.

For the 10th time this campaign, McCollum scored at least 27 points as the Hawks improved to 41-32 on the season. Over his last eight outings, McCollum has been sharp with averages of 19.9 points, 4.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers on 49.2 percent shooting from the field.

CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
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