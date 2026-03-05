CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Settling into starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 10:42am

McCollum racked up 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 victory over the Bucks.

The eight dimes matched a season high for McCollum, who's settling into the first unit after beginning his Hawks tenure off the bench. The veteran guard has started five consecutive outings, during which McCollum has averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.

CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
