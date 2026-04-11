CJ McCollum News: Shines in win Friday

McCollum registered 29 points (11-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 124-102 victory over the Cavaliers.

Despite failing to hit the 30-point mark for the first time in nearly a month, McCollum still had a fantastic showing by leading all scorers. It's unknown if the 34-year-old will suit up for the regular-season finale versus Miami. However, McCollum will presumably receive all of the minutes he can handle throughout the postseason.