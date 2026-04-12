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CJ McCollum News: Sitting out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 10:18am

McCollum (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.

McCollum and the rest of Atlanta's starters will rest during the regular-season finale, with the Hawks locked into a top-6 seed. In 41 regular-season appearances with the Hawks (25 starts), McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes. While he wasn't a direct replacement for Trae Young, McCollum's arrival mid-season, plus Jalen Johnson's ascension, proved to be a willing formula for the Hawks, who'll advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2022-23.

CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
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