CJ McCollum News: Starting Sunday vs. Brooklyn
McCollum will enter the Hawks' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
McCollum will start for the Hawks for the third time this season while Zaccharie Risacher comes off the bench. In his 18 outings with Atlanta, McCollum is averaging 19.0 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 0.9 steals over 28.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ McCollum See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 193 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 913 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ McCollum See More