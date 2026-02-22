CJ McCollum News: Starting Sunday vs. Brooklyn

McCollum will enter the Hawks' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

McCollum will start for the Hawks for the third time this season while Zaccharie Risacher comes off the bench. In his 18 outings with Atlanta, McCollum is averaging 19.0 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 0.9 steals over 28.5 minutes per game.