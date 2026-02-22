CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Starting Sunday vs. Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

McCollum will enter the Hawks' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

McCollum will start for the Hawks for the third time this season while Zaccharie Risacher comes off the bench. In his 18 outings with Atlanta, McCollum is averaging 19.0 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 0.9 steals over 28.5 minutes per game.

CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
