CJ McCollum News: Stays hot Sunday

McCollum racked up 25 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 victory over the Wizards.

Two nights after tying his career high with 50 points, McCollum led the Pelicans in scoring once again in Sunday's rematch against Washington. The star guard has been on a tear lately, as he's averaging 32.4 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 5.6 threes while shooting 51.9 percent from deep across his last five games. McCollum could find difficulty keeping the good times rolling in Tuesday's tough matchup against the Timberwolves, who rank fifth in league in points per game given up (108.0).