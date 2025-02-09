CJ McCollum News: Strikes for 31 in Sacramento

McCollum logged 31 points (10-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 loss to the Kings.

The veteran guard hit the 30-point mark for the second time in the last three games, continuing a surge that has seen McCollum average 24.4 points, 4.1 boards, 3.7 assists and 3.5 threes over the last 10 contests while shooting 42.7 percent from beyond the arc. Despite those efforts, the Pelicans have lost eight straight games as an injury-ravaged roster's lack of depth keeps catching up to them -- New Orleans blew an early 20-point lead against Sacramento.