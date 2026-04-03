CJ McCollum News: Strong performance Friday
McCollum amassed 25 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 141-107 victory over Brooklyn.
McCollum bounced back after a poor offensive showing during Wednesday's win over the Magic, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth time in his past seven games. Despite being an average defender, McCollum has done enough in other areas to warrant must-roster status. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, he has been a top-100 player, averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes per game during that span.
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