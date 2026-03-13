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CJ McCollum News: Struggles from deep Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:26am

McCollum contributed 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Nets.

McCollum struggled with his efficiency, failing to connect on any of his seven attempts from long range as the Hawks extended the NBA's longest active winning streak to eight games. Despite the cold shooting night, he remains a fixture in Atlanta's first unit. Over his last eight games since moving into the starting lineup Feb. 22, the veteran guard is averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per contest.

CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
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