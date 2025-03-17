CJ McCollum News: Struggles in blowout loss

McCollum chipped in three points (1-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 127-81 loss to the Pistons.

McCollum delivered an abysmal performance from the field Monday, recording a season-low three points. The star combo guard has scored single-digit points in two of his last three outings, during which he has shot only 29.8 percent from the field. On the bright side, McCollum collected multiple swipes for the seventh time on the season.