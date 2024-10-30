Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Struggles with shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

McCollum closed Tuesday's 124-106 loss to the Warriors with five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 31 minutes.

This was a nightmate showing for McCollum as the Pelicans were blown out by the Warriors, dropping the team to 2-2 on the season. McCollum had scored at least 20 points in his previous three games, so fantasy managers should chalk this up as an off night for the veteran guard.

CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now