CJ McCollum News: Struggles with shot

McCollum closed Tuesday's 124-106 loss to the Warriors with five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 31 minutes.

This was a nightmate showing for McCollum as the Pelicans were blown out by the Warriors, dropping the team to 2-2 on the season. McCollum had scored at least 20 points in his previous three games, so fantasy managers should chalk this up as an off night for the veteran guard.