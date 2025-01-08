CJ McCollum News: Struggles with shot

McCollum finished with five points (1-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 loss to the Timberwolves.

McCollum had a nightmare showing Tuesday in what was a rare dud for the veteran. He'll be looking at heavy usage Wednesday against Portland, as the Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson (rest) and Trey Murphy (ankle). Plus, Dejounte Murray (elbow) is questionable to suit up.