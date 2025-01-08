Fantasy Basketball
CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Struggles with shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 12:44pm

McCollum finished with five points (1-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 loss to the Timberwolves.

McCollum had a nightmare showing Tuesday in what was a rare dud for the veteran. He'll be looking at heavy usage Wednesday against Portland, as the Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson (rest) and Trey Murphy (ankle). Plus, Dejounte Murray (elbow) is questionable to suit up.

CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans
