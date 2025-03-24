CJ McCollum News: Won't play Monday
McCollum will be rested Monday against the 76ers.
After erupting for 40 points (16-28 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 loss to Detroit, McCollum is getting a maintenance day against the 76ers. In his absence, players such as Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins and Elfrid Payton could step into increased roles for the Pelicans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now