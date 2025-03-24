Fantasy Basketball
CJ McCollum News: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

McCollum will be rested Monday against the 76ers.

After erupting for 40 points (16-28 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 loss to Detroit, McCollum is getting a maintenance day against the 76ers. In his absence, players such as Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins and Elfrid Payton could step into increased roles for the Pelicans.

