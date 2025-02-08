Fantasy Basketball
Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Capela (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela was set to return from a six-game absence Saturday, but he will instead have to wait until Monday against the Magic. He missed Friday's win over the Bucks due to personal reasons, though it's unclear whether that's the reason for his absence Saturday.

