Clint Capela Injury: Late scratch Tuesday
Capela has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Houston due to back spasms, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Capela was not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game at any point, though he'll be a late scratch due to the back issue. With the veteran big man sidelined, Larry Nance and Mouhamed Gueye could see increased minutes behind Onyeka Okongwu.
