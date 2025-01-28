Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela Injury: Late scratch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 4:52pm

Capela has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Houston due to back spasms, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Capela was not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game at any point, though he'll be a late scratch due to the back issue. With the veteran big man sidelined, Larry Nance and Mouhamed Gueye could see increased minutes behind Onyeka Okongwu.

Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now