Clint Capela Injury: Not on road trip with team

Capela (back) is reportedly not with the Hawks during their current road trip, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela not being with Atlanta during their road trip is concerning news for the team, which is already dealing with some injuries, especially with Jalen Johnson (shoulder) recently being ruled out for the rest of the season. Due to this latest development, Larry Nance, Dominick Barlow and Mouhamed Gueye could see an increased workload in the frontcourt behind Onyeka Okongwu.