Clint Capela Injury: Not playing vs. San Antonio

Capela (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Capela was sidelined for the Hawks' three-game road trip due to back spasms. The injury has persisted into the Hawks' current homestand and will result in him missing his fifth straight game. Capela's next chance to take the floor for Atlanta will be in Friday's home bout against Milwaukee. Onyeka Okongwu will continue to see the bulk of the Hawks' center minutes as the starter while Larry Nance and Dominick Barlow serve in rotation.