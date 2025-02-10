Clint Capela Injury: Ruled out Monday vs. Orlando
Capela (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Monday will be the eighth game in a row that Capela has been sidelined. He had missed two games due to a personal matter, but it's unclear whether his current absence is related to that. Regardless, Capela's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Knicks.
