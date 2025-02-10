Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela Injury: Ruled out Monday vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Capela (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Monday will be the eighth game in a row that Capela has been sidelined. He had missed two games due to a personal matter, but it's unclear whether his current absence is related to that. Regardless, Capela's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Knicks.

Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now