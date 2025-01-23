Clint Capela Injury: Won't play Thursday
Capela is out for Thursday's game versus the Raptors due to right knee soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Capela will miss his first game of the season Thursday due to right knee soreness. Dominick Barlow will likely receive increased playing time as the backup center to Onyeka Okongwu in his absence. Capela's next chance to suit up is Saturday's rematch with Toronto.
