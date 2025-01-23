Fantasy Basketball
Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Capela is out for Thursday's game versus the Raptors due to right knee soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela will miss his first game of the season Thursday due to right knee soreness. Dominick Barlow will likely receive increased playing time as the backup center to Onyeka Okongwu in his absence. Capela's next chance to suit up is Saturday's rematch with Toronto.

Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
