Clint Capela News: Another double-double

Capela totaled 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-97 loss to Golden State.

Capela is making the most of his minutes in recent weeks, scoring in double digits in all but one of his last six appearances while posting three double-doubles in that stretch. That said, Capela is splitting time at center with Onyeka Okongwu, and that's undoubtedly limiting his upside. The veteran big man is averaging 11.9 points and 9.1 boards per game since the beginning of November, and he'll remain valuable in most formats as long as he remains in the starting lineup. For now, that's not expected to change.