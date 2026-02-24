Clint Capela News: Another quiet effort
Capela contributed two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes during Monday's 125-105 victory over the Jazz.
With Steven Adams (ankle) done for the year, Capela should continue to share the backup center spot with Dorian Finney-Smith based on matchup. Capela has been held scoreless in three of his last six games, offering him little fantasy relevance in this role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 154 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 154 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 2759 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 2561 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More