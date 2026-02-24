Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela News: Another quiet effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 11:15am

Capela contributed two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes during Monday's 125-105 victory over the Jazz.

With Steven Adams (ankle) done for the year, Capela should continue to share the backup center spot with Dorian Finney-Smith based on matchup. Capela has been held scoreless in three of his last six games, offering him little fantasy relevance in this role.

Clint Capela
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
